Ballad Health says it ‘must comply’ with federal vaccine mandate

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health will have to comply with a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate following a Supreme Court ruling Thursday.

While the court rejected the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for large employers, it will allow a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

Ballad has expressed concern about how the mandate would impact staffing at its facilities. The health system sent a letter to federal officials earlier this month with recommendations if the Supreme Court were to permit the mandate to move forward.

After Thursday’s ruling, Ballad Health issued this statement: