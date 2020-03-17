Ballad Health says COVID-19 remote testing sites now open, need to be screened in advance

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health said remote testing sites listed on the Tennessee state website are now open for those people that have been pre-screened.

The state’s website lists the locations as “Remote Assessment Sites” and includes several in the Tri-Cities region.

Ballad Health’s Director for Infection Prevention, Jamie Swift, was in studio Tuesday during our “Monitoring the Coronavirus: Ask the Experts” live Q&A.

“Ballad Health actually has over 20 sites that are stood up for testing, 12 of those are stood up to where they are drive up so you literally don’t get out of your car. The key for people to understand is that regardless is if it’s through Ballad Health or it is through the ETSU testing site that is stood up that you need to call ahead.” Swift added, “It is really important that people call ahead, call our hotline number to be screened.”

Below is the information for the Ballad Health Hotline.

Ballad Health

Please call 833-822-5523 to be screened if you are concerned you may be ill with COVID-19. This Ballad Health Nurse Connect line is active 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The governor’s office issued the following announcement about the COVID-19 testing sites in an e-mail Tuesday evening, “Remote assessment sites for COVID-19 are quickly becoming available through the help of private providers. Remote assessment sites, casually referred to as “drive through testing” allow Tennesseans to safely pursue COVID-19 testing without creating unnecessary risks in traditional clinical settings. The updated list of remote assessment sites is available here. ”

You can also find a complete listing of the state’s remote testing sites here:

Remote Assessment Sites

Wilson Co.

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Mt. Juliet, 64 Belinda Parkway, Suite 200A, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Davidson Co.

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Melrose, 2608 8th Ave. S, Suite 102A, Berry Hill, TN 37204

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Bellevue, 7069-B, Highway 70 South, Nashville, TN 37221

Vanderbilt Health Walk-In Clinic – Belle Meade, 4534 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205

Williamson Co.

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, 3098 Campbell Station Parkway, Suite 100 Spring Hill, TN 37174

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson County Walk-In Clinic, 1834 W McEwen Drive, Suite 110, Franklin, TN37067

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic,134 Pewitt Drive, Suite 200, Brentwood, TN 37027

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, 919 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064

Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinic, 940 Oldham Drive, Nolensville, TN 37135

Montgomery Co.

Vanderbilt Primary Care – Clarksville 800 Weatherly Street, Suite 201B, Clarksville, TN 37043

Sumner Co.

Vanderbilt Primary Care – Gallatin, 300 Steam Plant Road, Suite 430, Gallatin, TN 37066

Sullivan Co.

Bristol Regional Medical Center, 1 Medical Park Blvd, Bristol, TN 37260

Indian Path Community Hospital, 2000 Brookside Dr, Kingsport, TN 37660

Carter Co.

Sycamore Shoals Hospital, 1501 W. Elk Ave, Elizabethton, TN 37643

Unicoi Co.

Unicoi Co. Hospital, 2030 Temple Hill Rd, Erwin, TN 37650

Greene Co.

Greeneville Community Hospital East, 1420 Tusculum Blvd, Greeneville, TN 37745

Hawkins Co.

Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital, 851 Locust St, Rogersville, TN 37857

Washington Co.