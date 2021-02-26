Ballad Health resuming community vaccinations in Tennessee

Ballad Health has resumed providing COVID 19 vaccinations to community members in Tennessee, by online appointment only, at this site in Elizabethton and another in Kingsport.

(WJHL)- Ballad Health has rolled out an online scheduling tool for community COVID vaccinations — and rejoined the community vaccination effort in Tennessee after a weeks-long hiatus.

In a release this afternoon about the new online scheduling option, Ballad noted that it was opening community vaccination centers (CVCs) in Elizabethton and Kingsport in Tennessee.

Ballad conducted community vaccinations for a couple of weeks in January — though those were limited to patients of Ballad Health medical providers.

When vaccine supply didn’t tick up quickly, the hospital system closed its CVCs in Tennessee Jan. 22, while keeping those in Virginia open.

At the time, CEO Alan Levine said it didn’t make sense for the system to stay involved while supply from the state was low and area health departments were having no problem using the weekly supply allocated from the state.

That has begun to change, supply-wise, and Ballad officials expect supply to keep ticking upward.

Ballad also continues operating CVCs in Norton and Abingdon, Va. The system’s operation of CVCs in Virginia has continued uninterrupted.

Community members 65 and older and health care workers can sign up in Tennessee. In Virginia, the community options will broaden Monday to include residents 16-64 years old who have chronic health conditions.

Friday, Ballad touted the online scheduling option in a release. It can be accessed at Ballad’s COVID-19 page:

“Since the first vaccines became available in the Appalachian Highlands in December, we’ve been working together with our health departments to distribute these shots as widely, quickly and effectively as possible,” Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said.

“Now that we have online scheduling in place, we’re taking a major step forward in reaching into our communities to help more people secure this potentially life-saving inoculation.”

People who use Ballad CVCs must receive both their doses at the same location.

Community members must bring a photo ID when they arrive at their vaccine appointments, and healthcare workers should bring their work ID badge. Second doses will be scheduled when patients check in, and everyone must be observed for at least 15 minutes after receiving the shot to monitor for any possible side effects.