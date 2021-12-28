Ballad Health reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations following holiday weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Data from the Ballad Health system on Tuesday showed an uptick of hospitalizations due to the novel coronavirus following the holiday weekend.

According to Ballad, there are 250 patients receiving care for COVID-19 across its 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. This is an increase of 18 patients since Monday.

Increases were also seen across the board in relation to critical COVID-19 cases. There are 74 people battling the virus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) — up three from Monday.

Two more people have declined to the point of needing a ventilator to breathe, data show. Sixty-one patients are currently on a ventilator due to COVID-19 at Ballad facilities.

No more pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations were recorded.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 28:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 250 (+18)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10 (+6)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 39 (-3)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 21 (-25)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 74 (+3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 61 (+2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 0

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47% (+0.2)

The region’s positivity rate stands at 16% on Tuesday, an increase from the positive rate previously reported on Monday.

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 59 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.