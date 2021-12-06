Ballad Health reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations across region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported another increase in COVID-19 patients across its 21-county service area on Monday.

According to the health system, there are 230 battling the novel coronavirus in its facilities, with 54 patients in the Intensive Care Unit and 41 patients on ventilators.

Two fewer pediatric patients are at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, data show, with two children remaining in the facility due to the virus.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 6:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 230 (+21)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5

Total COVID-19 admissions: 33 (+5)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 29 (+1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 54 (+3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 41 (+1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.9% (0.2)

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 69 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 62 deaths reported on Friday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 15.6% on Monday, an increase from previous reports.