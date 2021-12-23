Ballad Health reports spike in COVID-19-related ICU hospitalizations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five more patients are battling the novel coronavirus in Ballad Health’s Intensive Care units throughout the region.

Data on Thursday showed an increase in critical COVID-19 cases and an additional pediatric patient at Niswonger Children’s Hospital fighting the virus just days before Christmas.

Six new COVID-19 hospitalizations were recorded out of the health system’s 21-county service area, and nine new admissions related to the virus were reported.

As of Thursday, there are 240 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus in Ballad facilities, including 61 COVID-19 patients depending on a ventilator to breathe.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 23:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 240 (+6)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4 (-1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 31 (+9)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 25 (-1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 77 (+5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 61

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.8%

The region’s positivity rate stands at 13.9% on Thursday, an increase from the positive rate previously reported Wednesday.

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 66 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.