Ballad Health reports slight increase in pediatric patients fighting COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Thursday a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

According to data from the health system, 222 people are receiving care for the novel coronavirus in its facilities spanning across 21 counties — a decrease of seven people since Wednesday.

Also on the decline included patients on ventilators and patients receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, which both saw a drop of four patients.

Health experts have told News Channel 11 in past interviews that roughly half of all COVID-19 patients who decline to the point of needing a ventilator do not survive.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital recorded an additional pediatric COVID-19 patient on Thursday, bringing the facility’s total to three children battling the virus.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 9:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 222 (-7)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2 (-1)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 27
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 34 (+4)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 54 (-4)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 39 (-4)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+1)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.2%

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 52 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 79 deaths reported on Wednesday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 15.5% on Thursday, a drop from the positive rate previously reported Wednesday.

