Ballad Health reports slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health data on Thursday showed a slight drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations since previously reported.

According to the health system, there are 145 patients across its 21-county service area hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus.

That is a drop of five patients since Wednesday.

There were three more hospital admissions due to the virus, and three more patients relying on ventilators as they battle critical cases of COVID-19.

One less child is receiving care for the virus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 18:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 145 (-5)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8 (-1)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 23 (+3)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 28 (+14)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 42 (+1)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 32 (+3)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (-1)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.1%

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 39 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 41 deaths reported on Wednesday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 11.7% on Thursday, which is an increase since Wednesday.

