Ballad Health reports highest number of hospitalized COVID patients since Sept. 30

The 310 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals is the highest number since Sept. 30. (WJHL Photo)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — More patients are hospitalized for COVID-19 at Ballad Health facilities than at any time since late September, the system reported Monday.

According to the hospital system’s daily scorecard, a total of 310 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ballad’s 21-county system. That is an increase of 21 patients since Friday, Jan. 7.

Ballad reported a total of 59 new COVID admissions over the weekend, compared to 41 discharges.

The number of patients in COVID-19 ICUs rose to 77, an increase of two patients since Friday. The total amount of patients relying on a ventilator to breathe rose by nine to 64.

One of the only areas that saw a decrease was the total number of pediatric COVID-19 patients receiving care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. On Friday, Ballad Health’s scorecared indicated six children were hospitalized. News Channel 11 learned later that afternoon that a seventh child had been admitted after the data was sent out.

However, on Monday, Ballad Health reported there were no children receiving care at Niswonger.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 10:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 310 (+21)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (-4)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 59 (+20)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 41 (+11)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 77 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 64 (+9)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 0 (-6)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 101 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.