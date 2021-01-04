Ballad Health reports record 349 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 63 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 4, announcing there are 349 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Monday’s number of hospitalized patients breaks the record set on Saturday, January 2 by 10.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, Jan. 4. As we anticipate a surge of cases from the holiday season, please continue to do your part to reduce the rates of the virus in our region. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/MYpISR8KK1 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 4, 2021

The amount of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Ballad system topped its record Saturday with 339 patients. The previous record had been Thursday with 335 COVID-19 patients.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 349

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 13

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 58

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 63

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 41

Ballad reports there have been 92 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.