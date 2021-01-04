Ballad Health reports record 349 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 63 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 4, announcing there are 349 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
Monday’s number of hospitalized patients breaks the record set on Saturday, January 2 by 10.
The amount of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Ballad system topped its record Saturday with 339 patients. The previous record had been Thursday with 335 COVID-19 patients.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 349
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 13
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 58
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 63
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 41
Ballad reports there have been 92 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.