Ballad Health reports record 306 COVID-19 patients in hospital as ICU numbers reach new high

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 9, announcing there are now 306 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

You can watch Ballad Health’s press briefing on Wednesday below:

The hospital system reported 91 deaths within the past seven days.

The 306 patients is a new high over Tuesday’s new record of 290. The system also reported its highest number yet of patients in intensive care – 62.

The ICU numbers have been at record or record-tying highs every day since Dec. 3.

Ballad Health officials noted that the hospital system’s coverage area has a positivity rate that has once again reached a new high at 27.2%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 306

Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 49

Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 38

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 47

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 62

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 36

Please view the attached scorecard for Wednesday, Dec. 9. Today marks two grim milestones with our highest positivity rate to-date at 27.2% and the first time we’ve surpassed 300 COVID-19 cases within our facilities. pic.twitter.com/8FbGveFlbA — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 9, 2020

Since March 1, Ballad has reported 798 COVID-19 deaths in its service area.