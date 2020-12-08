Ballad Health reports record 290 hospitalized with COVID-19

59 in intensive care also a new high

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 8, announcing there are now 290 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The hospital system reported 81 deaths within the past seven days.

The 290 patients is a new high. The previous high of 287 came Dec. 1. The system also reported its highest number yet of patients in intensive care – 59.

The ICU numbers have been at record or record-tying highs every day since Dec. 3.

Ballad Health officials noted that the hospital system’s coverage area has a positivity rate that has once again reached a new high at 25.1%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 290

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 47

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 59

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 31

Since March 1, Ballad has reported 798 COVID-19 deaths in its service area.