LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

Ballad Health reports record 287 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 287 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The system has now reported a net increase of 78 COVID patients in just five days, and also has a record 51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

287 hospitalized patients marks the highest number of patients with COVID-19 in Ballad’s hospitals to date. After reaching a previous high of 253 Nov. 17, the net COVID patient total dropped to 209 through last Thursday before beginning its steep rise.

A record 51 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units at Ballad Health hospitals December 1.

A month ago, Ballad hospitals had 198 COVID-19 patients and 45 in ICU.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 287
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 27
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 51
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30

Since March 1, there has been a total of 38,990 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

The positive rate in Ballad’s region is 19.9%.

Ballad reports 54 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss