Ballad Health reports record 287 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 287 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
The system has now reported a net increase of 78 COVID patients in just five days, and also has a record 51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
287 hospitalized patients marks the highest number of patients with COVID-19 in Ballad’s hospitals to date. After reaching a previous high of 253 Nov. 17, the net COVID patient total dropped to 209 through last Thursday before beginning its steep rise.
A month ago, Ballad hospitals had 198 COVID-19 patients and 45 in ICU.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 287
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 27
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 51
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30
Since March 1, there has been a total of 38,990 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.
The positive rate in Ballad’s region is 19.9%.
Ballad reports 54 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.