Ballad Health reports record 287 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 287 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The system has now reported a net increase of 78 COVID patients in just five days, and also has a record 51 COVID-19 patients in intensive care.

Please view our COVID-19 scorecard for Tuesday, Dec. 1. As our numbers continue to rise, we ask that you stay in, social distance and mask up if you must go out. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/EbOromSiWQ — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 1, 2020

287 hospitalized patients marks the highest number of patients with COVID-19 in Ballad’s hospitals to date. After reaching a previous high of 253 Nov. 17, the net COVID patient total dropped to 209 through last Thursday before beginning its steep rise.

A record 51 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units at Ballad Health hospitals December 1.

A month ago, Ballad hospitals had 198 COVID-19 patients and 45 in ICU.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 287

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 27

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 51

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30

Since March 1, there has been a total of 38,990 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Ballad’s 21-county service area.

The positive rate in Ballad’s region is 19.9%.

Ballad reports 54 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.