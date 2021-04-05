Ballad Health reports more than 100 hospitalized COVID-19 patients for first time since February

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, April 5, announcing there are 109 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

On Friday, 94 patients were reported hospitalized across the Ballad system.

View the scorecard for Monday, April 5. This is the 1st time since Feb. that #BalladHealth has recorded more than 100 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 & the positivity rate has been increasing. Please use precautions such as masking, social distancing & receiving the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/SmlzUyj0HL — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) April 5, 2021

In a tweet, Ballad Health stated that Monday marks the first time the health system has reported more than 100 cases since February 2021.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Monday:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 109

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 1

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 25

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 37

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 15

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 39,142

Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 32,144

According to Monday’s scorecard, the positivity rate sits at 14.2%, and Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.