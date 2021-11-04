Ballad Health reports more children fighting COVID-19 in Niswonger

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported an increase of pediatric COVID-19 patients for the second day in a row on Thursday, with an additional child battling the virus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The Ballad Health scorecard indicated that COVID-19 hospitalizations didn’t budge overnight for adult patients, remaining at 166 inpatients.

This data span across Ballad Health’s 21-county service area and show that the region’s COVID-19 positivity rate sits at 11.8% on Thursday.

Vaccination rates remained the same on Thursday and continue to trail behind statewide rates.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 4:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 166
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (+2)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 16 (-3)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 16 (-1)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44 (-3)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 35 (+4)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (+1)
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.7%

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 39 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 37 deaths reported on Wednesday within the last seven days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss