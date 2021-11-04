Ballad Health reports more children fighting COVID-19 in Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported an increase of pediatric COVID-19 patients for the second day in a row on Thursday, with an additional child battling the virus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

The Ballad Health scorecard indicated that COVID-19 hospitalizations didn’t budge overnight for adult patients, remaining at 166 inpatients.

This data span across Ballad Health’s 21-county service area and show that the region’s COVID-19 positivity rate sits at 11.8% on Thursday.

Vaccination rates remained the same on Thursday and continue to trail behind statewide rates.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 4:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 166

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 16 (-3)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 16 (-1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44 (-3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 35 (+4)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.7%

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 39 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 37 deaths reported on Wednesday within the last seven days.