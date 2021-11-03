Ballad Health reports increase in pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two more children are in Niswonger Children’s Hospital receiving COVID-19 treatment on Wednesday, according to Ballad Health.

A total of three pediatric inpatients continue to battle the novel coronavirus at Niswonger across the health system’s 21-county service area.

Ballad also reported two new hospitalizations and a drop of two patients receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit.

According to data released by Ballad Health, 93% of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the health system are unvaccinated. Of the 47 patients in the ICU, 46 have not been vaccinated.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 3:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 166 (+2)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5

Total COVID-19 admissions: 19 (-5)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 17 (-6)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 47 (-2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 31

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (+2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.7% (+0.2)

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 37 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 54 deaths reported on Tuesday within the last seven days.