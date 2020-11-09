Ballad Health reports ‘highest number of inpatient COVID-19 patients at 213’ Monday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Monday, announcing there are now 213 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

According to Ballad Health, this is the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients to date.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 213
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 12
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 43
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 27

According to officials at Ballad Health, there have been a total number of 27,576 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020 in their 21-county service area, and a total of 505 COVID-19 related deaths.

Over the past seven days, Ballad Health reports a 15.9% positivity rate with 63 total COVID-19 related deaths in the system’s 21-county service area.

