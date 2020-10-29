Ballad Health reports ‘highest inpatient COVID-19 cases to date’ at 181 patients hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 181 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 181

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 12

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 18

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 34

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 14

On October 28, Ballad Health reported 168 COVID-19 patients were being treated at its facilities. 35 of those were in the ICU.

According to officials at Ballad Health, there have been a total number of 23,294 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020 in their 21-county service area.

One month ago today, Ballad Health had 67 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19, 16 in ICU, and 8 on ventilators.