Ballad Health reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, rise in admissions over weekend

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported another drop in total COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend but a slight increase in admissions, according to Monday’s scorecard.

Deaths within a seven-day period also increased from 50 on Friday to 54 Monday, and state-reported data indicate there have been 949 COVID-19 deaths within Ballad facilities since the beginning of the pandemic.

The region’s vaccination rate didn’t budge over the weekend, according to Ballad data, with 44.5% of those within Ballad’s service area fully vaccinated.

Statewide averages show that 47.7% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated, and 63.1% of Virginians are fully vaccinated.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 1:

  • Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 163 (-6)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 26 (+2)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 31 (+4)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 47 (-3)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37 (+3)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.5%

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 54 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to Friday’s 50 deaths in the last seven days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss