Ballad Health reports drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations, rise in admissions over weekend

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported another drop in total COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend but a slight increase in admissions, according to Monday’s scorecard.

Deaths within a seven-day period also increased from 50 on Friday to 54 Monday, and state-reported data indicate there have been 949 COVID-19 deaths within Ballad facilities since the beginning of the pandemic.

The region’s vaccination rate didn’t budge over the weekend, according to Ballad data, with 44.5% of those within Ballad’s service area fully vaccinated.

Statewide averages show that 47.7% of Tennesseans are fully vaccinated, and 63.1% of Virginians are fully vaccinated.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 1:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 163 (-6)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4

Total COVID-19 admissions: 26 (+2)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 31 (+4)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 47 (-3)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37 (+3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.5%

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 54 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to Friday’s 50 deaths in the last seven days.