Ballad Health reports decline in COVID hospitalizations; numbers still mirror Delta surge peaks

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Although Ballad Health reported a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations in its facilities on Friday, numbers remain close to what was seen during the Delta surge last fall.

Ballad revealed there are 422 patients battling the novel coronavirus in its facilities spanning across a 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

A slight decrease was seen in critical COVID-19 cases on Friday; the health system reported one fewer novel coronavirus patient battling the illness in its intensive care units (ICU).

There are 77 COVID-19 patients in Ballad’s ICUs. Of these critical COVID-19 cases, 56 patients are depending on ventilators.

Pediatric COVID-19 patient numbers have not budged; eight children remain in Niswonger battling the virus, according to Ballad Health data.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 28: