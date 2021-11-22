Ballad Health reports another increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations across region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system recorded 15 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend.

This increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations was reported from data spanning across Ballad’s 21-county service area.

Data from Monday showed that there were 29 admissions recorded over the weekend, along with a slight decrease in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) patients and those on ventilators due to the virus.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 22:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 158 (+15)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 40 (+29)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 26 (+8)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30 (-5)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.3% (+0.1)

Ballad Health reported Monday that there have been 31 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 38 deaths reported on Friday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 13.3% on Monday.