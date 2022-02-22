JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped again on Tuesday — an ongoing trend following Omicron’s peak in the region.

According to Ballad Health, data showed there are 314 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment for the novel coronavirus in its facilities spanning a 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

Drops were also seen in COVID-19 admissions (-14 from the previous day) and COVID-19 patients in intensive care units (-5). The only rise recorded included discharge numbers, with four more COVID-19 patients discharged since Monday.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital COVID-19 patients remained unchanged on Tuesday; there are no children in the region hospitalized for the novel coronavirus, according to Ballad data.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Feb. 22:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 314 (-6)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (unchanged)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 59 (-14)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 65 (+4)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 50 (-5)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 27 (-1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 0 (unchanged)

Ballad Health used state-reported data to determine that there have been 80 COVID-19-related deaths in its area across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia within the past seven days.