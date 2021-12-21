Ballad Health reports another drop in cases across the board

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Data from Ballad Health on Tuesday revealed a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations since the previous report on Monday.

There are 238 patients battling the novel coronavirus in Ballad Health facilities across its 21-county service area, data show, and 66 people continue fighting critical COVID cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

Fifty-two people are depending on ventilators as they battle critical COVID cases, Ballad revealed. This is four more people than on Monday.

In Niswonger Children’s Hospital, three pediatric patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19, a drop of one since Monday.

Ballad recorded a slight increase in the region’s vaccination rate; 46.8% of people across the region are fully vaccinated against the virus. Hospital data continue to show a stark contrast in hospitalizations among those who are vaccinated and those who are.

Data from last week showed that 91% of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad Health involve unvaccinated patients.

That percentage increased with critical COVID cases — last week, 96% of COVID-19 patients in the ICU were unvaccinated, and 96% of those depending on ventilators were unvaccinated as well.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 21:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 238 (-2)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 2 (-5)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 20 (-7)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 22 (-5)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 66 (+2)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 52 (+4)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 3 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.8% (+0.1)

The region’s positivity rate stands at 13.2% on Tuesday, a decrease from the positive rate previously reported Monday.

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 69 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.