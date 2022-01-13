Ballad Health reports another child is hospitalized due to COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health on Thursday revealed there are two pediatric patients fighting the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Data also showed a decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Ballad facilities across its 21-county service area, with 294 patients housed for novel coronavirus treatment.

Seventy patients remain in Ballad’s intensive care units, with 59 people depending on ventilators.

The health system uses state-reported data to determine COVID-19 deaths within the past seven days. On Thursday, Ballad revealed there have been 64 COVID-related deaths in the past week.

State-reported data also determined that more than 25% of novel coronavirus tests are returning positive. According to Ballad, its 21-county service area has a positivity rate that stands at 29.7%.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 13: