JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health said there are 88 COVID-19 inpatients at its facilities on Friday.

According to the health system, 18 patients are in Intensive Care Units and 12 were on ventilators.

On Wednesday, Ballad said it had 90 COVID-19 patients, 23 of which were in the ICU.

Northeast Tennessee saw its largest increase in new COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began on Friday. Three new deaths were also reported.

