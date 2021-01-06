Ballad Health reports 357 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, more than 12,000 first doses of vaccine administered

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 6, announcing there are 357 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of Wednesday’s Ballad Health briefing below:
Ballad Health has now added the number of first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to its scorecard.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 357
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 55
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 65
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 36
- First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 12,514
- Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 384
Ballad reports there have been 106 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.