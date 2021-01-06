Ballad Health reports 357 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, more than 12,000 first doses of vaccine administered

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 6, announcing there are 357 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

You can watch News Channel 11’s live stream of Wednesday’s Ballad Health briefing below:

Ballad Health has now added the number of first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered to its scorecard.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 357
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 55
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 65
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 36
  • First doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 12,514
  • Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered: 384

Ballad reports there have been 106 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss