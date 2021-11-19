Ballad Health reports 3 more COVID-19 patients depending on ventilators Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported Friday that two fewer people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 across its 21-county service area.

According to data from the health system, there are 143 fighting the virus in Ballad facilities throughout the region, and one child is receiving care for the virus at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

Despite the drop, three more patients were put on ventilators since Thursday, and one fewer patient is fighting the virus in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 19:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 14 3 (-2)

3 (-2) Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5 (-3)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 11 (-12)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 18 (-10)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 35 (+3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.2% (+0.1)

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 38 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 39 deaths reported on Thursday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 13% on Friday.