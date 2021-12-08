Ballad Health reports 23 COVID-19 deaths within its hospitals so far in December

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health’s Intensive Care Units (ICU) is housing 58 patients as they fight the novel coronavirus, data revealed Wednesday. Ballad reports none of these patients are vaccinated against the virus.

Forty-three patients are on ventilators — all of whom haven’t been vaccinated.

The health system reported that vaccination rates within its 21-county service area continue to lag behind statewide averages in Tennessee and Virginia.

Data through Dec. 7 show that Ballad’s service area stands at 51.8% partially vaccinated and 46.1% fully vaccinated. Statewide numbers in Tennessee and Virginia show a 49.9% and 65.7% fully vaccinated rate, respectively.

A little over 27% of those within Ballad Health’s service area have received a booster shot, according to the system’s data.

More than half of the in-house COVID-19 patients are within the 40-69 years age range.

According to data through Dec. 6, there have been 23 COVID-19-related deaths at Ballad Health facilities within the first week of the month. COVID-19 has accounted for nearly a fifth of total in-house deaths.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 8:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 229 (-3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 3 (-3)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 27 (+7)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 30 (+12)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 58

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 43

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.2% (+0.1)

Ballad Health reported Wednesday that there have been 79 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 70 deaths reported on Tuesday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 15.7% on Wednesday, a drop from the positive rate previously reported Tuesday.