JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Over 150 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities, according to a weekly update from the health system on Friday.

Ballad’s news release revealed that of the 154 novel coronavirus hospitalizations, 20 patients are in the ICU, and 10 patients are using a ventilator.

Ballad Health by Mackenzie Moore on Scribd

Data showed that there are four pediatric COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.

A complete breakdown of data is available below.

COVID-19 patients in the hospital — 154

COVID-19 admissions — 15

COVID-19 discharges — 40

COVID-19 patients under investigation — 1

COVID-19 patients in ICU — 20

COVID-19 patients on ventilators — 10

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital — 4

Ballad provided state-reported data to reveal that the COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 30%,.