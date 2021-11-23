Ballad Health reports 13 more patients fighting COVID-19 in hospitals across region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Ballad Health system reported 13 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations than previously recorded on Monday.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 23, we are treating 171 (⬆️ 13 since yesterday, Nov. 22) inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health’s 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia.



Call 833.822.5523 to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine today. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/VYJKjhxyas — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 23, 2021

On Tuesday, Ballad data show there are 171 patients fighting the novel coronavirus in facilities across Ballad’s 21-county service area.

This includes 40 patients fighting critical cases of the virus in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with 30 patients depending on ventilators.

There are no children battling the virus at Niswonger Children’s hospital, Tuesday’s scorecard shows.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 23:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 171 (+13)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4

Total COVID-19 admissions: 30 (-10)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 17 (-9)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 40

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 30

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 0 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 45.3%

Ballad Health reported Tuesday that there have been 40 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 31 deaths reported on Monday within the last seven days.

The region’s positivity rate stands at 13.9% on Tuesday.