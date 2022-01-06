Ballad Health reports 1 more child battling COVID-19 at Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One more child is fighting the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to data from Ballad Health.
The health system’s daily data also showed that general COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have not budged since Wednesday in its 21-county service area.
Critical COVID-19 cases painted a different picture, however. Data revealed that one more patient is battling COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A drop in patients was recorded for those on ventilators, with five fewer patients on a ventilator than on Wednesday.
The area’s vaccination rate has remained the same the past several days and continues to trail behind statewide data in Tennessee and Virginia.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 6:
- Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 280
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10 (+4)
- Total COVID-19 admissions: 32 (+2)
- Total COVID-19 discharges: 32 (-1)
- COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 76 (+1)
- COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 56 (-5)
- Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (+1)
- Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%
Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 101 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.