Ballad Health reports 1 more child battling COVID-19 at Niswonger

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One more child is fighting the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital on Thursday, according to data from Ballad Health.

The health system’s daily data also showed that general COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have not budged since Wednesday in its 21-county service area.

Critical COVID-19 cases painted a different picture, however. Data revealed that one more patient is battling COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A drop in patients was recorded for those on ventilators, with five fewer patients on a ventilator than on Wednesday.

The area’s vaccination rate has remained the same the past several days and continues to trail behind statewide data in Tennessee and Virginia.

As of Thursday, Jan. 6, we are treating 280 inpatients with COVID-19. This data pertains to Ballad Health’s 21-county service area of Tennessee and Virginia. pic.twitter.com/4JvWU6H1cz — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 6, 2022

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Jan. 6:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 280

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 10 (+4)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 32 (+2)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 32 (-1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 76 (+1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 56 (-5)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 2 (+1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 47.7%

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 101 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.