Ballad Health reports 1 hospitalized COVID-19 patient, 3 more “under investigation”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials confirmed Friday that one person is hospitalized for COVID-19, and three more patients are “under surveillance” for the illness.

The health system has also treated seven patients with convalescent plasma donations, for which Ballad put out the call last month.

Ballad will be easing some of the visitation restrictions this week, which have remained in place since March 21.

The health system is also processing about 400 tests per weekday, according to a spokesperson, and about 200 tests are processed on the weekends.

Ballad is also offering voluntary antibody testing for team members and has processed about 1,400 tests so far, a spokesperson said.