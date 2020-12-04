Ballad Health: ‘Remember to socially distance, wear your mask and stay home if possible’ 239 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 4, announcing there are now 239 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 239
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 7
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 56
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 55
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 36

