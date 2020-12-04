Ballad Health: ‘Remember to socially distance, wear your mask and stay home if possible’ 239 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 4, announcing there are now 239 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

Attached is the COVID-19 scorecard for Friday, Dec. 4. As we enter the weekend, please remember to socially distance, wear your mask and stay home if possible. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/7dt24msXJD — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 4, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health: