Ballad Health releases Physical Distancing Scorecard for region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has released a new Physical Distancing Scorecard for the Appalachian Highlands, and the results show a lack of cutting back on non-essential trips by residents.

According to the first map provided in the scorecard, every county in the region has shown success in reducing the amount of total distance traveled by citizens over a 7-day period.

Most counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia have cut back on total distance traveled by 51-74% when compared to travel before the COVID-19 pandemic caused new procedures to be implemented.

Johnson, Unicoi, Lee, Russell, Dickenson and Buchanan County have all reduced their total distance traveled by more than 75%.

However, Ballad Health provided a second map, revealing that reduction in non-essential visits has not been prevalent in the region.

In an release accompanying the scorecard, Ballad Health says that no county had reduced non-essential visits by more than 45%, severely hurting the region’s ability to practice physical distancing.

Some counties have not even reduced their non-essential visits by 25%.

Ballad Health plans to release a new scorecard every Friday and encourages everyone in the Tri-Cities region to practice physical distancing.

You can see the full scorecard by clicking here.

Click here for more coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.