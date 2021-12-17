Ballad Health: Region’s vaccination rate not budging as COVID hospitalizations rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health reported Friday there were three more patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the hospital system.

According to Ballad’s daily scorecard, coronavirus admissions rose and discharges fell since Thursday.

On Friday, five children were battling the virus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital, which is one less than reported Thursday.

Ballad Health reported a decrease of one patient in the COVID-19 ICU and three fewer patients relying on ventilators.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 17:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 240 (+3)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 4 (-2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 26 (+8)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 23 (-3)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 69 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 52 (-3)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 5 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.7%

The region’s positivity rate stands at 14.3% on Friday, a decrease from the positive rate previously reported Thursday.

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 66 COVID-19 deaths in its 21-county service area over the last seven days.