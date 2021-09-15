Ballad Health: Regional COVID-19 peaks ‘fueled by people who are not vaccinated’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Regional health care workers continue to scramble with the surge of cases seen in Ballad Health facilities, and officials stressed again on Wednesday that a vast majority of COVID-19 inpatients are unvaccinated.

Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said that of the health system’s 396 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 92% are unvaccinated.

“That percentage is even higher for our patients receiving critical care,” Swift said. “Ninety-eight percent of our patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.”

Swift revealed that of those depending on ventilators to breathe, 97% have yet to receive their COVID-19 vaccines.

While the average age of Ballad Health’s vaccinated COVID-19 inpatients stands at 72 years old, this plummets to an average of 59 years for those who are unvaccinated and fighting the virus.

“We can turn the tide today if we can get everyone vaccinated who’s able to get the shot,” Swift said.

Earlier at the briefing, Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton revealed further inpatient details — the facility is currently treating three pregnant women with COVID-19.

“We have learned that this virus is very dangerous for pregnant women, so that’s very concerning,” Deaton said.

According to Deaton, as of mid-September, a third of patients — 32.6% — who have died within Ballad Health facilities had been battling COVID-19.

Deaton said that Ballad officials project an increase of COVID-related deaths in its facilities within the next two weeks.

“Right now, we are listening to our team members; we have advocates on both sides of the mandate issue,” Deaton said. “Our goal is unchanged at this point, and that is to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

He added that 63% of Ballad Health team members are fully vaccinated, with the medical staff at 97% vaccinated.

I’m at the @BalladHealth weekly COVID briefing today. Eric Deaton said COVID-related deaths are on the rise and case loads are not slowing down @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) September 15, 2021

Compared to statewide vaccination rates, Ballad’s service area trails behind both Tennessee and Virginia’s rates.

The entire briefing is available below:

Ballad used state-reported data to reveal that there have been 49 COVID-19-related deaths in its 21-county service area in the past seven days.

The following is a breakdown of Wednesday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 396 (+5)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 24 (+12)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 53 (+5)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 48 (+3)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 104 (-4)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 79 (-5)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 1 (-1)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 40.5% (+.01%)

For complete coronavirus coverage, CLICK HERE.