Ballad Health: Record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 217 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

According to Ballad Health, this is the highest number of inpatients with COVID-19. On Monday, the previous record had been broken at 213.

Ballad Health’s inpatient COVID-19 numbers continue to rise. Today we report the highest number of inpatient cases at 217. Tune in to our Facebook LIVE video tomorrow at 11 a.m. for more updates in the Appalachian Highlands. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/50EbetgkTE — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 10, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 217

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 38

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24

According to officials at Ballad Health, there have been a total number of 28,207 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020 in their 21-county service area, and a total of 511 COVID-19 related deaths.

Over the past seven days, Ballad Health reports a 16.3% positivity rate with 62 total COVID-19 related deaths in the system’s 21-county service area.

On Monday, the positivity rate was 15.9%.