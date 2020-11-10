Ballad Health: Record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 217 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

According to Ballad Health, this is the highest number of inpatients with COVID-19. On Monday, the previous record had been broken at 213.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 217
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 38
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24

According to officials at Ballad Health, there have been a total number of 28,207 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020 in their 21-county service area, and a total of 511 COVID-19 related deaths.

Over the past seven days, Ballad Health reports a 16.3% positivity rate with 62 total COVID-19 related deaths in the system’s 21-county service area.

On Monday, the positivity rate was 15.9%.

