Ballad Health: Record number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reported Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday, announcing there are now 217 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
According to Ballad Health, this is the highest number of inpatients with COVID-19. On Monday, the previous record had been broken at 213.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 217
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 38
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 41
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 24
According to officials at Ballad Health, there have been a total number of 28,207 positive COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, 2020 in their 21-county service area, and a total of 511 COVID-19 related deaths.
Over the past seven days, Ballad Health reports a 16.3% positivity rate with 62 total COVID-19 related deaths in the system’s 21-county service area.
On Monday, the positivity rate was 15.9%.