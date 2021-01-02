Ballad Health: record high of 339 COVID-19 patients hospitalized

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on January 2, announcing there are 339 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The amount of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Ballad system topped its record Saturday with 339 patients. The previous record had been Thursday with 335 COVID-19 patients.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 33 9

9 Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 5

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 36

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 37

Ballad reports there have been 93 COVID-19 deaths in the health system’s service region in the last seven days.