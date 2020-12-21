Ballad Health: Record 335 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 64 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 21, announcing there are 335 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

335 marks the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients Ballad has had since the pandemic began. The previous record was 328 hospitalized patients, which was set on December 18.

(1/2) View the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, Dec. 21. Due to the volume of cases being reported, the Tennessee Department of Health had delayed releasing the number of new cases over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/nFb8Jk7Xha — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 21, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 335

335 Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 47

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 44

Ballad reports there have been 116 COVID-19 deaths reported in the service area in the past week.