Ballad Health: Record 335 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 64 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 21, announcing there are 335 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
335 marks the highest number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients Ballad has had since the pandemic began. The previous record was 328 hospitalized patients, which was set on December 18.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 335
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 9
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 47
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 64
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 44
Ballad reports there have been 116 COVID-19 deaths reported in the service area in the past week.