Ballad Health: Record 327 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 68 in ICU

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 14, announcing there are 327 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

327 marks a new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Ballad system.

68 of those patients are in the ICU, according to Ballad.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 327
  • Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 42
  • Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 43
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 57
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 41

