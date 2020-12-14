Ballad Health: Record 327 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 68 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 14, announcing there are 327 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

327 marks a new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Ballad system.

68 of those patients are in the ICU, according to Ballad.

Please view the COVID-19 scorecard for Monday, Dec. 14. As we reached a new record high of cases over the weekend, please continue to do your part to reduce the spread of the virus in the Appalachian Highlands. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/9q19ZpIGnc — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) December 14, 2020

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health: