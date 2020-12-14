Ballad Health: Record 327 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 68 in ICU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the system’s latest COVID-19 numbers on December 14, announcing there are 327 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.
327 marks a new record of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Ballad system.
68 of those patients are in the ICU, according to Ballad.
The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:
- Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 327
- Total number of COVID-19 admissions: 42
- Total number of COVID-19 discharges: 43
- Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8
- Designated COVID-19 beds available: 57
- Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 68
- Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 41