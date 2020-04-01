Ballad Health: Rapid COVID-19 testing to deploy this week, will provide results in hours

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Patients tested for COVID-19 at Ballad Health facilities will soon have results within hours rather than days, according to Ballad Health officials.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the new rapid molecular test will provide COVID-19 test results within five to seven hours, instead of the five to seven days.

The new rapid test was developed by diagnostics company Cepheid and will have the ability to process about 50 tests per day.

According to Brad Price, senior vice president and chief integration officer at Ballad Health, the amount of tests that can be processed in a day is expected to grow in the coming weeks.

“To better meet the needs of our community, our executive leadership team has decided to invest additional dollars into increasing the capacity so that we will be able to process around 400 rapid tests per day within the next two to three weeks,” Price said.