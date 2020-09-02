LIVE NOW /
Ballad Health: Positive rate of COVID-19 cases up 1.3% over last two days in region

Local Coronavirus Coverage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Ballad Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, announcing there are 100 patients being treated for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

19 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 100
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 20
  • Designated COVID-19 beds available: 37
  • Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 19
  • Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 13

On Wednesday, Ballad Health officials also reported there have been a total of 27 COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days.

Over the last seven days, Ballad reports a positive rate of 9.8%, which is a 0.8% increase from Tuesday’s report.

On Monday, Ballad had reported the positive rate was down to 8.5%.

Since March 1, Ballad Health report 11,255 total positive cases diagnosed in the Ballad system.

164 total COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Ballad Health as of Tuesday.

