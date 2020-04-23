Ballad Health: Plans for re-implementing elective procedures to be sent to Governor Lee Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health gave an update on elective surgical procedures at their hospitals Thursday.

Last month, Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order 18 ending all non-essential surgeries and procedures.

In a press conference Thursday, Ballad Health’s COO says they will submit their plan on re-implementing those procedures to the governor’s office Thursday.

You can watch that full press conference below:

As of Thursday afternoon, there is no resume date set.

“The start date of non-emergent procedures will be based on the finalization of our internal plans and also with guidance from the governor’s office as we move forward,” said Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton.

Deaton also said Ballad facilities are currently treating 13 active cases of COVID-19.

Ballad will continue practicing safe measures like limiting visitors and reducing entrances and exits.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.