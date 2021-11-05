Ballad Health: Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations increase 3rd day in a row

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health’s pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped since Wednesday.

Friday marks the third day in a row that Niswonger Children’s Hospital has recorded an increase in COVID-19 inpatients, according to Ballad.

There are currently six children fighting the novel coronavirus virus at Niswonger.

In addition to this, two more people were admitted into Ballad hospitals since Thursday due to COVID-19.

The health system did report two fewer inpatients depending on a ventilator, but, as previously warned by health officials, only half of those who decline to the point of depending on a ventilator survive.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Nov. 5:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 168 (+2)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 8 (+1)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 17 (+1)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 15 (-1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 44

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 33 (-2)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 6 (+2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 44.7%

Ballad Health reported Friday that there have been 40 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 39 deaths reported on Thursday within the last seven days.