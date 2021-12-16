Ballad Health: Pediatric COVID-19 cases on the rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported Thursday morning that there are six children battling the novel coronavirus in Niswonger Children’s Hospital.

This is an increase of two pediatric patients since Wednesday, according to data from the health system, which spans across a 21-county service area in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

As of Thursday, Dec. 16, we are treating 237 inpatients with COVID-19.



While decreases were seen in other areas — such as general COVID-19 hospitalizations and the Intensive Care Unit — Ballad reported a contrast in Thursday’s seven-day death averages than previously reported on Wednesday.

Ballad Health reported Thursday that there have been 64 COVID-related deaths in the region in the past seven days, compared to the 46 deaths reported on Wednesday within the last seven days.

Ballad officials have previously told News Channel 11 that roughly half of those who decline to the point of needing a ventilator to breathe end up dying due to the virus.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health on Dec. 16:

Total COVID-19 hospitalizations: 237 (-8)

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 6 (+2)

Total COVID-19 admissions: 18 (-6)

Total COVID-19 discharges: 26 (-1)

COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 70 (-1)

COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 55 (+1)

Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 6 (+2)

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 46.7%

The region’s positivity rate stands at 15.8% on Thursday, a slight increase from the positive rate previously reported Wednesday.