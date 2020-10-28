Ballad Health: ‘Our region is in a really bad place in this pandemic’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday, announcing there are now 168 patients receiving treatment for coronavirus at Ballad hospitals.

The following is a breakdown of COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health.

Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 168

Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 15

Designated COVID-19 beds available: 27

Number of COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 35

Number of COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 1 5

Chief Infection Prevention Officer for Ballad Health, Jamie Swift, said in Wednesday’s media briefing that, “Our region is in a really bad place in this pandemic.”

Swift added that we are past the point of asking where the numbers are coming from. Any time you go out, she said, you’re taking a risk of contracting it because officials can’t identify clusters anymore.

Ballad Health officials said 181 team members are either in quarantine or isolation as of Wednesday. Those team members have either been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are waiting on test results.

