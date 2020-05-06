Ballad Health officials report steady return to elective procedures, tease announcement for tomorrow

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health officials are still teasing out what the “new normal” will look like, but officials reported on Wednesday that the phased return of elective surgeries and procedures is progressing steadily.

Elective surgeries and procedures resumed Monday. Chief operating officer Eric Deaton and CEO Alan Levine both reported steady progress as patients return for their procedures, which were delayed more than a month ago under pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Ballad Health is still upholding visitation restrictions and daily screenings, Levine said the health system is gaining about 150 nonessential procedures per day. Originally, he said the goal was for Ballad to reach a certain percentage of its capacity in the first week, increasing to 75% capacity in the second week and then to 85% capacity in the third week.

“We’re deliberately not trying to do it all at once, frankly because it can’t be done all at once,” he said. “It’s got to be a ramp-up process so we can properly handle the volumes.”

The loss of these elective procedures, Levine said, attributes to the financial loss the health system has experienced because of the pandemic.

Ballad also released its financial report on Wednesday, noting reductions in the cost of healthcare through the quarter ending March 31.

This report doesn’t include the financial impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, Levine noted, adding that Ballad has taken an $11.2 million hit in that quarter.

This time last year, Ballad reported about $7 million in operating income, which amounts to an $18 million “swing” in the other direction, Levine said.

He added that officials believe the financial side of things has “stabilized” and are now looking at ways to recover.

“Right now, I think it’s safe to say that based on what we know today, those losses will increase in the fourth quarter,” he said.

Ballad’s budget will be operating on “very conservative assumptions” for at least a year, Levine said.

Officials will also be monitoring volumes at the remaining urgent care centers, Levine continued, and will make decisions to reopen closed centers based on those volumes.

Officials teased an announcement on Thursday that Levine said will “start a unique journey for Ballad Health.

Ballad will host a press conference Thursday at 10 a.m.

