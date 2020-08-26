Ballad Health officials on mask mandates across the region: ‘we do believe that this is working’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In Wednesday’s COVID-19 news briefing with Ballad Health officials, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton briefly discussed the mask mandates across the region, which are set to expire soon.

Counties like Carter, Hawkins, Johnson, Unicoi, and Washington County in Northeast Tennessee all have mask mandates that are set to expire over the weekend.

Deaton mentioned that they would like to see these mask mandates continue.

“These are the mask mandates we have in place, obviously we’re coming up here on some mask mandate extensions that we would like to see continue to extend going forward because we do believe that this is working and so across the region we’re seeing that these have been implemented and are coming close to a need for extending those mask mandates,” Deaton said.

Here is an updated list of mask mandates in the Tri-Cities region.



