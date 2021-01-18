Ballad Health nurse administered 1,000 vaccines after losing grandmother to COVID-19

(WJHL) — One local nurse turned a tragedy into drive.

After losing her grandmother to COVID-19 last spring, Ballad Health nurse Claire Marr gained more determination to battle a virus that’s killed hundreds of Tri-Cities residents.

And fight she has.

Marr has administered 1,000 vaccines, working tirelessly alongside fellow health care workers in an effort to create herd immunity and eradicate the novel coronavirus.

Claire, RN, gave her 1,000th COVID vaccine at the Johnson City Medical Center this week. After losing her grandmother to COVID in the spring, she’s made it her personal mission to fight back against the virus — and that means giving as many vaccines as possible. #balladhealth pic.twitter.com/qdQp1qMFo6 — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) January 16, 2021

She told News Channel 11 that she was never alone in this battle.

“Every dose we give is the work of a dedicated team of professionals,” Marr said. “This includes pharmacists and nurses and patient access representatives and team members from other areas.

“It’s not just me; it’s an entire team that makes this process work smoothly, efficiently and safely,”

The fight doesn’t stop after 1,000, though. Marr persists the effort with her teammates.

“Anything — any opportunity that I get to make this situation better and to be part of the solution, I’m always so excited to be a part of it,” Marr said. “It’s just been phenomenal being able to give them something that we weren’t able to give my grandmother.”