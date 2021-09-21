Ballad Health: Number of COVID-19 patients receiving care in ICU continues to rise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Six more patients are receiving treatment for COVID-19 within Ballad Health Intensive Care Units (ICU) on Tuesday.

The health system previously reported 105 patients in the ICU on Monday; on Tuesday, that number stood at 110 patients.

No more children have been admitted into Niswonger due to COVID-19, Ballad Health revealed, but four pediatric patients remain hospitalized.

The number of patients relying on ventilators also rose from 87 to 90, according to Ballad’s COVID-19 Scorecard.

Over the past seven days, Ballad used state-reported data to determine that there have been 72 COVID-related deaths in the hospital system’s 21-county service area.

According to the scorecard, the region’s fully vaccinated population has not grown since the prior week, remaining at 41%. That percentage is still below both Tennessee and Virginia’s statewide averages.

The following is a breakdown of Monday’s COVID-19 data provided by Ballad Health:

  • Total number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital: 387 (+6)
  • Total number of COVID-19 PUIs (patient under investigation): 14 (+5)
  • Total COVID-19 admissions: 61 (-1)
  • Total COVID-19 discharges: 55 (-12)
  • COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 110 (+5)
  • COVID-19 patients on a ventilator: 90 (+3)
  • Pediatric patients in Niswonger Children’s Hospital: 4
  • Percent of population fully vaccinated: 41.0%

